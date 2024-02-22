Judge: School's Dreadlock Punishment Is OK

A Black teenager fighting his high school suspension in Texas over his hairstyle lost a round in court on Thursday. A state judge ruled that the Barbers Hill school district in Mont Belvieu did not run afoul of a new state law when it penalized Darryl George last year, reports ABC13. George, 18, wears his hair twisted into locs at the top of his head, and the district objects because it says George's hair would fall below his shirt collar when let down, per the AP. George has spent most of the school year either in suspension or at an off-campus disciplinary program.