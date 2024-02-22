Nvidia's Blowout Quarter Leads Wall Street to All-Time Highs

Nividia surged 16% after reporting that its revenue and profit soared in the latest quarter thanks to booming demand for its chips used for artificial intelligence, per the AP. The stock has tripled over the past year thanks to a surge in investor enthusiasm over artificial intelligence. Synopsis, which makes software used to test and develop chips, rose 7.1% after raising its profit forecast. Other chipmakers and companies involved in the chipmaking industry gained ground. Advanced Micro Devices rose 11.4% and Lam Research rose 4.8%. Overnight, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged to an all-time high. Record gains in corporate earnings have enhanced the appeal of shares in Japanese companies, along with the weakness of the Japanese yen against the US dollar.

On the losing end, electric truck and SUV maker Rivian tumbled 26.1% after it reported another loss and issued a weaker-than-expected production outlook. Lucid, another electric vehicle manufacturer, slid 16.1% after it missed Wall Street sales forecast and also gave a weaker production estimate than analysts had called for. Online craft marketplace Etsy fell 8.5% after it missed Wall Street's profit forecast by a wide margin.