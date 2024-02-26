Missing US Couple Were Allegedly Thrown Overboard

The slim hopes that two missing Americans whose yacht was hijacked are still alive got even slimmer on Monday with a police assessment. Authorities in Grenada say it's likely that Ralph Hendry, 66, and wife Kathy Brandel, 71, were thrown overboard and died in the Caribbean, reports the AP. "Information suggests that while traveling between Grenada and St Vincent, (the assailants) disposed of the occupants," said Don McKenzie, commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police. Coverage:

Escapees: Police say three men escaped from a police station in Grenada on Feb. 18 and hijacked the couple's yacht, "Simplicity," the following day. (Details of the hijacking itself remain unclear; it may have been docked at the time.) Authorities say the escapees sailed to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where they were recaptured on Wednesday. They are identified as Trevon Robertson, 19; Abita Stanislaus, 25; and Ron Mitchell, 30, per the New York Times. One of them is hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the leg, according to People.