US Couple Feared Slain in Caribbean Hijacking

An American couple sailing off the coast of Grenada is feared dead after three escaped prisoners hijacked their catamaran yacht. The Virginia couple has been identified by their sailing club and family members as Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry, CNN reports. The couple spent a lot of time sailing during their retirement, and they were on a winter trip cruising the eastern Caribbean, USA Today reports. They'd sailed from Virginia to Antigua on their yacht, Simplicity, and were last heard from on February 18. That's the same day three men, ages 19, 25, and 30, escaped from their holding cell in Grenada. Authorities believe they hijacked the yacht there before sailing to the nearby island of St. Vincent, where the yacht was found anchored and abandoned, Brandel and Hendry nowhere to be found.