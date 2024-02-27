Owners Must Rebuild Old Pub 'Brick by Brick'

For a couple of centuries, you could blame your stumbling at England's so-called quirkiest watering hole on its slanting floors and not the amount you'd imbibed. Then the Crooked House sold in July of last year before being gutted by a suspected arson a mere nine days later. Less than 48 hours after the fire at the beloved 260-year-old pub, the new owners of the Crooked House turned it into the Demolished House—razing what was left of it without a permit and to much local outcry. Now, six months later, they've been ordered to rebuild the jaunty joint "brick by brick" to the original specifications, reports the BBC and the Guardian. What's to know: