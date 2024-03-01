In Mexico's 'Macho' Culture, This Election Is Very Different

Campaigning formally starts on Friday for the biggest election in Mexico's history. Voters will choose the president, along with the winners of 628 seats in Congress and tens of thousands of local positions, per the AP. The country of 130 million people has often been marked by its "macho" culture. Now, it's almost certain to elect its first woman president. Also at play are issues such as escalating cartel warfare, the political legacy of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and the long, often tumultuous relationship with the United States.



The basics: Parties selected their candidates well before the official start of campaigning. On June 2, millions of voters will turn out at the polls to vote for their new leaders. The winner of the highly anticipated presidential elections will serve a six-year term.