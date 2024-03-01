Jerry Jones Might Need Maury for This One

Father's Day this year might look different for Jerry Jones. A Texas judge on Wednesday nixed an appeal by the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, the most valuable sports franchise in the world, in a 2022 paternity case involving a 27-year-old woman who says Jones, 81, is her biological father. The AP notes that the ruling means Jones now has to proceed with a paternity test to establish if he's tied to Alexandra Davis, who says she was conceived after the married Jones had a relationship with her mother, an American Airlines ticket agent, in the mid-'90s.

Jones has repeatedly denied that he's Davis' father, though he did reach a 1998 settlement with her mother—a settlement that hinged on Davis and her mom never publicly identifying him as Davis' father. Davis originally sued in 2022 to have a court rule that she wasn't bound by that agreement reached between her mother and Jones, but she eventually dropped that complaint and filed this one, seeking to make Jones take a DNA test.

Davis' lawyer calls this week's decision by Judge Sandra Jackson a "huge victory," per the Dallas Morning News. Davis "is in a position where she really no longer has to hide her truth or live under the thumb of fear, and maybe she's going to finally get some peace," attorney Kris Hayes said after the ruling. Davis also sued Jones last March for defamation; that case is still pending, after being partially dismissed, then refiled late last year. (More Jerry Jones stories.)