New Rule: Stand for the Anthem

It's not about politics, or patriotism, or his predecessor, the new manager of the San Francisco Giants said. But Bob Melvin now requires every person in his team's dugout to step onto the field and stand while the national anthem is being played. "It's more about letting the other side know that we're ready to play," Melvin said, USA Today reports. "I want guys out here ready to go. There's a personality to that." He said he imposed the same rule while managing the Oakland and San Diego teams and had to enforce it at times.