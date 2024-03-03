Caitlin Clark Passes Maravich for Scoring Mark

In her final regular season collegiate game, Caitlin Clark hit a pair of free throws Sunday to tie and pass the NCAA Division I basketball scoring record held for 54 years by Pete Maravich. The Iowa star set the record with 0.3 seconds left in the first half of the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State, USA Today reports. Among the fans in the Iowa City arena were Clark's childhood idol, former WNBA MVP Maya Moore, and Lynette Woodard, who was the top scorer in women's major-college basketball until Clark reset that record last week.

Clark was 17 points shy of tying Maravich's 3,617 points when the day began. She hit a series of three-pointers early in No. 6 Iowa's game against No. 2 Ohio State, per Yahoo Sports, and launched a long three-point attempt with 14 seconds left that would have provided a more dramatic moment. She then went to the line alone after a technical foul was called. After hitting the free throws, Clark owned the record, and her team went into halftime with a 48-29 lead. "While we've seen incredible scorers—Lynette Woodard, Kelsey Plum, Maya Moore, Jackie Stiles, Brittney Griner—we've NEVER seen a woman play like this," Rebecca Lobo writes on ESPN.com. (More Caitlin Clark stories.)