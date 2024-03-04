Taylor Swift Is Related to an Actual Tortured Poet

Taylor Swift has a rather interesting sixth cousin, three times removed. Ancestry.com gives Today the scoop that dangling out on the songstress's family tree is another bit of American royalty: Emily Dickinson. "Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th-century English immigrant (Swift's ninth great-grandfather and Dickinson's sixth great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut)," says Ancestry. It turns out that Swift's ancestors hung out in Connecticut for six generations, before relocating to Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift bloodline. Whether Swift herself was aware of the genealogical connection, she's referenced Dickinson in potentially subtle and definitely overt ways: