A Historically Bad NFL Deal Comes to an End

The Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson experiment is over. The team released the veteran quarterback on Monday, cutting its losses on a deal that "will go down as one of the most ruinous in NFL history," writes Frank Schwab at Yahoo Sports. Let us count the ways:

The Broncos signed Wilson in the 2022 offseason to a five-year $242.6 million contract, per NFL.com. To get him, they gave up two first-round draft picks, three other draft picks, and three players to the Seattle Seahawks. The results: The former Super Bowl champ with Seattle went 11-19 as a starter with Denver over two miserable seasons in which they had one of the league's worst offenses. Wilson got benched late last season, notes CBS Sports, reportedly after he refused to rework his contract.