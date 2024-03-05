A Historically Bad NFL Deal Comes to an End

Broncos cut QB Russell Wilson, still owe him plenty
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 5, 2024 6:24 AM CST
It Will Go Down as One of the Worst-Ever NFL Deals
Quarterback Russell Wilson is out of a job in Denver.   (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

The Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson experiment is over. The team released the veteran quarterback on Monday, cutting its losses on a deal that "will go down as one of the most ruinous in NFL history," writes Frank Schwab at Yahoo Sports. Let us count the ways:

  • The deal: The Broncos signed Wilson in the 2022 offseason to a five-year $242.6 million contract, per NFL.com. To get him, they gave up two first-round draft picks, three other draft picks, and three players to the Seattle Seahawks.
  • The results: The former Super Bowl champ with Seattle went 11-19 as a starter with Denver over two miserable seasons in which they had one of the league's worst offenses. Wilson got benched late last season, notes CBS Sports, reportedly after he refused to rework his contract.

  • The money: Denver will have to pay the 35-year-old Wilson $39 million for the upcoming season even after releasing him, reports the Guardian. However, by cutting him before the official start of the new league year, they won't have to pay him another $37 million for the 2025 season. More hurt: The team will take a record-high "dead money" hit of $85 million in regard to their salary cap—a reference to money allocated for a player no longer with a team.
  • The upshot: So how bad was this deal? "Disastrous" is the word the used by the Athletic, which ticks off the 10 worst deals for a veteran QB in league history and puts this one at No. 1. Still, expect Wilson to sign with another team, and USA Today looks at likely landing spots. Wilson, for his part, says he is "excited for what's next."
