Doritos Now Has Its Own Bud Light-Style Drama

Doritos has ended a collaboration with a trans influencer after the snack brand faced a boycott related to her hiring. It was Doritos Spain that ran an ad featuring Samantha Hudson, a 24-year-old Spanish singer, sparking fierce backlash. As TMZ reports, some right-wingers were simply upset Doritos was partnering with any trans person, but others raised the issue of tweets from around the year 2015. In one, Hudson, then age 15, allegedly spoke about a desire to do "depraved things" with a 12-year-old. In another, per Newsweek, she allegedly wrote about "screaming that I'm a nymphomaniac" while wearing panties in the street in front of an 8-year-old. In a third, she allegedly wrote, "I hate women who are victims of rape and who turn to self-help centers to overcome their trauma," calling them "fat wh----."