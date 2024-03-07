Beware Cinnamon From These Stores

Steer clear of ground cinnamon sold at Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and other discount stores if you want to avoid lead. The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert Wednesday warning that brands of ground cinnamon sold at those two chains as well as La Superior, SuperMercados, Save A Lot, SF Supermarket, Patel Brothers, and La Joya Morelense contain levels of lead that could be unsafe, Local 10 reports. The FDA says it has recommended the manufacturers of the affected products recall them, though it notes one company has not yet been reached, CBS News reports. Family Dollar and Dollar Tree say the affected products have already been pulled from shelves. Anyone who has an affected product should return it to the store or toss it, officials say.