Glasgow's unfortunate Wonka experience is coming back to haunt us, only this time in the form of a feature-length film. If you missed the story, the Scottish city experienced the children's version of Fyre Fest in February when parents forked over $45 per ticket to what was billed as an "immersive experience" based on the Willy Wonka franchise. While chocolates and other delights were promised at this re-creation of the chocolate factory, the producers, called House of Illuminati, apparently only got the factory part right. Ticket-holders showed up to find a barely decorated warehouse that's been described as looking like a "meth lab." Many claimed to have left with crying children and a total of two jelly beans. Basically, the opposite of scrumdidlyumptious.

Now the Guardian reports that a new film based on the flop—and its creepy character called The Unknown—is in the works by Kaledonia Pictures. The Unknown appeared in the script given to actors who worked at the short-lived Wonka experience but isn't canon to the movies or Roald Dahl's books. This 15-page script, suspected to be AI derived, introduced an "evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls." The teenager who played The Unknown recently became known when she revealed herself on TikTok (catch her in action here).

No word on if she'll be tapped to reprise her role, which ComingSoon.net says may be released as soon as this year to capitalize on the story's viral status. Kaledonia Pictures says the flick will follow a couple that moves to the Scottish Highlands after the death of their son, Charlie, "where an unknowable evil awaits them." (Time Out ranks the 10 best horror films ever made.)