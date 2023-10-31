Here Are the 10 Best Horror Movies Ever

Be prepared to scream (or at least hide under the covers)
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 31, 2023 9:30 AM CDT
In this publicity image, Linda Blair is seen in a scene from "The Exorcist."   (AP Photo/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

In between those Halloween calisthenics of jumping up from the sofa to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, you might want to squeeze in a horror flick or two to get into the holiday spirit. Time Out has some recommendations, thanks to its writers and "horror experts" who compiled a top 100 list of the scariest movies of all time. Unsurprisingly, William Friedkin's The Exorcist, starring an unforgettably demonic Linda Blair, heads the list at No. 1. See what other frightening films made the top 10:

  1. The Exorcist (1973)
  2. The Shining (1980)
  3. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
  4. Alien (1979)
  5. Psycho (1960)
  6. The Thing (1982)
  7. Rosemary's Baby (1968)
  8. Halloween (1978)
  9. Dawn of the Dead (1978)
  10. Jaws (1975)
