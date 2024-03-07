A recent Kate Middleton sighting has done little to ease the whispers since she had abdominal surgery for an unknown condition in January. Now, her husband is finally speaking out, kind of, on the rumors and speculation.

The statement: Prince William's spokesperson kept it short and sweet, per People: "His focus is on his work and not on social media."

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales has kept things tight-lipped and made only passing reference to his wife during her unusual absence from the public eye, reports Us Weekly. "I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs," he noted when he attended the Feb. 18 awards show. Last week, however, at another event, he wouldn't comment when asked about Kate's condition.

Also last week, a rep for the Princess of Wales, 42, issued their own curt statement. "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess's recovery and [that] we'd only be providing significant updates," the rep told the New York Post on Feb. 29. "That guidance stands." A family 'in turmoil': That's how People frames what's happening with the royals now, as 75-year-old King Charles has also largely stepped away from his royal duties as he deals with an unspecified type of cancer. "The monarchy needs to be that anchor in times of trouble, and any sense of instability, which is inevitable when you have two of the key players out of action, is understandable," says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. She adds of the royals' reticence: "It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more."