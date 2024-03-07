What to Expect in the State of the Union Address

President Biden will deliver what could be the final State of the Union address of his presidency Thursday night. The president will hail his administration's accomplishments and set out policy proposals for a second term—but it will also be "something of an on-the-job interview," with voters watching to see if the 81-year-old delivers the address with "vigor and command," the AP reports.
- Politico looks at some of the "toughest pain points" Biden is facing. Chief among them is the economy, where there is a contrast between his "triumphant attitude and disaffected voter opinion." The economy defied expectations for a recession in 2023 and inflation is coming down, but Americans are still struggling with high prices. Biden is expected to portray Republicans as "allies of the wealthy and large corporations instead of Americans who are struggling with rising costs," the New York Times reports.