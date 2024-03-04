Princess Kate Seen in Public for First Time This Year

The Princess of Wales was seen in public Monday for the first time in more than two months. Britain's Princess Kate, whose absence from the public eye led to plenty of rumors and conspiracy theories , was seen in the passenger seat of a black Audi SUV being driven near Windsor Castle by her mother, Carole Middleton, Page Six reports. The princess had not been seen in public since Christmas. In January, the 42-year-old underwent planned abdominal surgery and was released from the hospital after two weeks to recuperate at home. The reason for the surgery has not been disclosed.

Last week, a spokesperson for the princess pushed back against rumors, saying the palace had already made it clear that she wouldn't be returning to public life until after Easter, which is at the end of March this year. People reports that a "source close to the royal household" says it is a "sensible" move for Kate to take all the time she needs to recuperate. "That is a great example to the rest of us, as you're often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging. It is good for all of us to see her taking the time, recovering properly and then coming back," the source says. "We can all learn from that." (More Kate Middleton stories.)