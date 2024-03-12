Never Trumpers Launch $50M Campaign

Sarah Longwell, founder of Republican Voters Against Trump, believes anti-Donald Trump Republicans helped to swing the 2020 election—and can help keep him out of the White House in this year's vote. On Tuesday, the group launched a $50 million ad campaign featuring testimonials from former Trump supporters, the Hill reports. The testimonials, which can be seen on the group's website , will air on multiple platforms in battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The group's 2020 campaign featured more than 1,000 testimonials from people who had voted for Trump in 2016 but wouldn't do so again. Longwell, a leading figure in the Never Trump movement, says the testimonial approach is more effective than attack ads that contrast Trump with President Biden, the New York Times reports. "It's really important to understand you're not building a pro-Joe Biden coalition," she says. "You're building an anti-Trump coalition."

The scores of testimonials on the group's website don't praise Biden. The voters focus on reasons not to vote for Trump, especially his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The anti-Trump Republicans don't mention abortion rights. "They view Trump as a cultural moderate," Longwell says. "They think he's paying for abortions. Nobody thinks this guy has an ounce of sexual morality. They don't think he's Mike Pence. And so that sort of helps him." (More Election 2024 stories.)