UPDATE

Jul 29, 2024 8:41 AM CDT

The FDA has given the green light to a blood test expected to improve screening for colon cancer. Guardant Health's Shield test, which looks for tumor DNA in blood samples, was found to detect 83% of colorectal cancers in patients with the disease. The test, to be administered at least every three years from the age of 45, is particularly effective at detecting late-stage cancers, though a colonoscopy is still required to confirm cancer is present. The test costs $895, though "with the FDA approval, Medicare and private insurance companies are much more likely to cover the cost," per NBC News.

Mar 14, 2024 7:45 AM CDT

A new, simpler way to screen for colon cancer could soon become the routine. Guardant Health has produced a blood test that could be administered at a regular doctor's visit to detect the third most-diagnosed cancer in adults in the US—and in a new study, the Shield test does quite well.

