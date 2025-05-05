US Tourist Impaled at Rome's Colosseum

An American tourist was impaled on a fence around Rome's Colosseum on Friday and left hanging for 20 minutes, according to reports. The 47-year-old US man living in Taiwan was vacationing with friends and family when he tried to climb over the metal fence in the large square in front of the Colosseum, possibly to get a better view, per the New York Post. He was instead impaled in the spine and screamed in pain until losing consciousness.