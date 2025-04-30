Michael Bolton's Kid Reveals Signs of His Brain Cancer

In January 2024, Michael Bolton announced he was taking a break from his touring schedule following the discovery of a brain tumor that required "immediate surgery." More than a year later, he's telling fans much more about what he's been battling. In an interview with People , the 72-year-old singer reveals he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, in December 2023 following the tumor's removal; the magazine reports it was removed in its entirety, which is possible in only 30% to 40% of glioblastoma cases.

He had a second brain surgery in January 2024 following an infection, finished his radiation and chemotherapy treatments in October, and now gets bimonthly MRIs to make sure there has been no recurrence of the tumor. Though People notes Bolton's short-term memory, speech, and mobility have been affected by the treatments, it also says he still regularly golfs, meditates, works out, and takes voice lessons. "Succumbing to the challenge is not an option," he says. "You're really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that's the way you find out what you're made of."

In a companion article, his daughter Taryn tells People the family realized something was wrong just after Thanksgiving 2023. "He fell out of his chair to the left, which is very unusual. He's super athletic, and he doesn't drink." Then the family went bowling, and Bolton repeatedly bowled when it wasn't his turn. "That was when we were like, 'Something's wrong with his brain,'" Taryn, 45, says. He got the MRI that detected the tumor that Monday. "Everything that happened was weird for him but not super alarming," says Taryn, who also mentions nausea, a headache, and some balance issues. "When you look back at everything together … We missed so many things." (More Michael Bolton stories.)