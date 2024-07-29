More Specifics Emerge on What Killed Sinead O'Connor

Irish singer-songwriter died of COPD, asthma, according to newly registered death certificate
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 29, 2024 8:21 AM CDT
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor is seen in Budapest, Hungary, on April 22, 2015.   (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)

A year after she died at age 56, Sinead O'Connor's death certificate now details exactly what caused her death: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma, reports the Guardian. The Irish Independent, which first reported the news, notes that O'Connor's first husband, John Reynolds, registered the death certificate in London last weekend. A "low-grade lower respiratory tract infection" was also cited as a contributing factor, according to the death certificate, which was certified after an autopsy.

People offers a timeline on the mystery of O'Connor's July 26, 2023, passing, with the website of the coroner's court in London originally noting "no medical cause of death was given" when she died. Soon after that, Scotland Yard said her death didn't appear suspicious, and in January, the coroner's court announced O'Connor had died of "natural causes." (More Sinead O'Connor stories.)

