More Specifics Emerge on What Killed Sinead O'Connor

A year after she died at age 56, Sinead O'Connor's death certificate now details exactly what caused her death: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma, reports the Guardian. The Irish Independent, which first reported the news, notes that O'Connor's first husband, John Reynolds, registered the death certificate in London last weekend. A "low-grade lower respiratory tract infection" was also cited as a contributing factor, according to the death certificate, which was certified after an autopsy.