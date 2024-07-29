More Specifics Emerge on What Killed Sinead O'Connor

A year after she died at age 56, Sinead O'Connor's death certificate now details exactly what caused her death: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma, reports the Guardian. The Irish Independent, which first reported the news, notes that O'Connor's first husband, John Reynolds, registered the death certificate in London last weekend. A "low-grade lower respiratory tract infection" was also cited as a contributing factor, according to the death certificate, which was certified after an autopsy.
People offers a timeline on the mystery of O'Connor's July 26, 2023, passing, with the website of the coroner's court in London originally noting "no medical cause of death was given" when she died. Soon after that, Scotland Yard said her death didn't appear suspicious, and in January, the coroner's court announced O'Connor had died of "natural causes."