Cash for Kidneys? It Beats 'Altruism'

Satel concedes some big problems in paying people for their organs—most notably, that only the rich could then afford such lifesaving procedures, and that the sway of cash could entice "financially desperate" people to donate without being completely educated on what the process might entail. But she notes that new legislation could help remedy those concerns: The recently introduced End Kidney Deaths Act would offer living kidney donors a refundable tax credit worth up to $50,000 spread over five years, which would include informed-consent requirements. Sponsors expect the act will help save 100,000 Americans on the kidney waiting list. "Altruism is a magnificent virtue," Satel writes. "I was twice its beneficiary. But we can't rely on the small number of earthbound saints willing to save a life. Not with almost 91,000 people awaiting a kidney." More here. (More organ donor stories.)