Cash for Kidneys? It Beats 'Altruism'

Should organ donors get paid? Most definitely, says Sally Satel, who believes that remedy would close "the enormous chasm between supply and demand," especially in the world of kidney donations. Satel writes about the issue for the Free Press , and she has her own experience to draw on as the recipient of not one but two kidney transplants over the years. In her case, she found willing donors within her own friendship and acquaintance circles. But for others, the search for a viable kidney isn't as streamlined, as potential donors may hedge at the risks, time off work to recover, etc., since paying for their efforts has been illegal in the US since 1984. Incentivizing the donation process with cash could help get possible donors over the hump, she writes. Besides, Satel adds, we already pay for donations of "products of the body," including sperm, blood plasma, bone marrow, and breast milk.