Behold, the World's Biggest Blueberry

A blueberry big enough for Paul Bunyan has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the heaviest ever recorded. The berry the size of a ping pong ball was picked at a farm in Australia in November and has been kept in a freezer since, the BBC reports. According to Guinness, it weighs 20.4 grams—0.71 ounces—which is 1.25 times the weight of the previous record holder and almost 70 times more than an average wild blueberry. It's from the Eterna variety, developed by the Costa Group using traditional techniques, reports the Guardian .

Lead horticulturalist Brad Hocking says the giant blueberry was part of a bumper crop at a farm in Corindi, New South Wales. "It wasn't really until we put them on the scale that we realized what we found," he tells the BBC. "When we picked this one, there were probably around 20 other berries of a similar size." He says eating enormous blueberries is a "different experience" to eating smaller ones, but the flavor is just as good. This one, however, has a different future. "There's been a few ideas, maybe like a resin cast and mounting it on the wall or something," Hocking says. (More blueberries stories.)