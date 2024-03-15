Thief's Hole in the Floor Wasn't Big Enough, and It Cost Him

A UK thief gets points for ingenuity for cutting a hole into a museum floor that enabled him to steal silver antiques. However, he also gets two years in jail because he didn't make the hole quite big enough: He had to leave behind a chalice too large to slip through it, and the chalice had his DNA on it, reports the BBC . The theft occurred back in October at the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum, according to Nottinghamshire Police . Prosecutors say Graham Gallon, 36, cut into the museum's floor from below, thus gaining access to a trove of antiques in a display case.

However, police don't think Gallon actually climbed up through the hole. Instead, he allegedly used some kind of "grabber tool" to seize the goods, per the Daily Mail. He also appeared to use a scope camera to figure out what to take. Unfortunately for Gallon, one of the items he tried to steal was too big to fit back down through the hole, and the DNA on its base led to his arrest, say police. He was sentenced to two years in jail this week. Police also have arrested a man and a woman who are being investigated as alleged accomplices. None of the stolen goods—including a gilt rosewater dish described as a sister piece to the Wimbledon women's singles trophy—have been recovered. (More burglary stories.)