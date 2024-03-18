Two new studies by the National Institutes of Health found that US diplomats who suffered from mysterious "Havana syndrome" ailments show no sign of brain injuries, reports CNN. Don't expect this to settle the debate on the matter, however.

The tests: Scans of more than 80 patients found little or no physical or cognitive differences between them and a control group, per the Washington Post. The studies were published in JAMA: One is here and the other is here.