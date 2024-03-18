Putin Celebrates Reelection, War

Nationalistic songs played, his defeated rivals praised him, and newly reelected President Vladimir Putin shouted "Long live Russia!" to a crowd gathered Monday for a celebration in Moscow's Red Square. But the event could have come across as perfunctory, with much of the crowd attending by request, per the New York Times , and Putin appearing to unenthusiastically mouth the words to Russia's national anthem before making a quick exit. But he and others onstage, including men in uniform wearing the pro-war Z patch, made clear their determination to prevail in Ukraine.

The people of eastern Ukraine, Putin said, will be brought "back to their home family." He told the crowd that a restored railroad line soon will connect to Crimea through territory Russia has taken from Ukraine. "And this is precisely what really makes us stronger—not words, but deeds," Putin said. A banner over the stage marked the 10th anniversary of Russia's seizure of Crimea. When Putin's vanquished election rivals spoke, it was to praise the victor. The communist candidate thanked Putin for bringing Crimea back to "home port," and the New People party candidate said he'll always remember the pride he felt in his president when Putin annexed Crimea.

Some in the crowd expressed trepidation about the military draft to sustain the war, taxes, and repression, per the Times. The draft was on the mind of a 29-year-old government analyst who said he voted for Putin because of the lack of a good option. "I worry about it every day," he said. A 59-year-old social worker said she doesn't want war but doesn't blame Putin for not ending the fighting. "It doesn't depend on us," she said. "It's the West. England, America—they want to divide us up and make us into little colonies." (More Vladimir Putin stories.)