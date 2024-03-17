Putin Claims Biggest Win Yet, Saying He Has Russia's Trust

In announcing preliminary results that make Franklin Roosevelt's 1932 landslide look like a nail-biter, Russian officials said Sunday that President Vladimir Putin is on track to receive 88% of the national vote in his reelection bid. That would make his margin of victory about 10 percentage points higher than it was in 2018, the New York Times reports. Election officials put turnout at 73%. With half of the ballots counted, per Politico Europe, Putin's support was holding at 87.3%. He had no real competition in rolling up what would officially be his biggest share of the vote in his five elections, dating to 2000. Election developments involved: