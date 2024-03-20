Feds converged upon a residence in Little Rock, Arkansas, this week, and the resulting shootout left one of the home's occupants injured, as well as an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The man who allegedly fired upon authorities, per the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette : 53-year-old Bryan Malinowski, the executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, also known as Adams Field. The ATF says that its agents arrived at the private residence in the western part of the city at around 6am local time on Tuesday to serve a search warrant, reports the AP .

Local media report that someone inside the home then started shooting at the ATF agents, who returned fire. Malinowski was hit during the gunfight and treated at the scene, then taken to a nearby hospital; his condition remains unclear. An ATF agent was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors tell KARK that the quiet of their early morning routine was shattered by the gunfire on their street. "I heard about five or six, like, loud bangs," Shea De Bruyn says. "My heart was racing and the dogs were barking." De Bruyn adds that she and the other neighbors were "confused" by what went down.

Some of them say they saw agents hauling firearms and ammunition out of the house and into a trailer after the shootout. It's not clear what the search warrant was for. Per his profile on the airport's website, Malinowski is a 30-year veteran in the airport leadership industry who arrived at Clinton National in 2008 at a lower director level. He ascended to the airport's executive director role in late 2019. The Arkansas State Police's Criminal Investigation Division is looking further into the shooting, including whether the use of deadly force was warranted, reports NBC News.