Nex Benedict's Death Ruled a Suicide

The death of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary Oklahoma teen who collapsed and died the day after a fight in a high school bathroom, has been ruled a suicide. A state medical examiner's report released Wednesday stated that the 16-year-old had a "combined toxicity" of two drugs, one normally used to treat allergies and one often used to treat depression, the New York Times reports. The office said that the teen died of an overdose and that a complete autopsy report will be released within 10 days.

Statement from police. "From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide," Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said in a statement. "However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office." Boatman declined to say whether officers had found a note from the teen, the AP reports.