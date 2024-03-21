Alabama Bans DEI Programs at Schools, State Agencies

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed legislation that would ban diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at public schools, universities, and state agencies and prohibit the teaching of "divisive concepts" including that someone should feel guilty because of their race or gender, the AP reports. The measure, which takes effect on Oct. 1, is part of a wave of proposals from Republican lawmakers across the country taking aim at diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, also known as DEI, on college campuses. Republicans say the programs deepen divisions and promote a particular political viewpoint. But opponents say it is a rollback of hard-won advances and programs that welcome underrepresented student populations.

"My administration has and will continue to value Alabama's rich diversity, however, I refuse to allow a few bad actors on college campuses—or wherever else for that matter—to go under the acronym of DEI, using taxpayer funds, to push their liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe," Ivey said in a statement. Also Wednesday, an Alabama House committee advanced legislation that would ban teacher-led discussions in public schools on sexual orientation and gender identity and prohibit schools displaying Pride flags in classrooms. The measure is part of a wave of laws across the country that critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay." The bill now moves to the full Alabama House of Representatives.