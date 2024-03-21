SCOTUS Unanimously Declines to Stop Execution

Willie James Pye is first inmate executed in Georgia since early 2020
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 21, 2024 4:28 AM CDT
Georgia Carries Out First Execution in 4 Years
This image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows inmate Willie James Pye.   (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)

A Georgia man convicted of the killing of his former girlfriend three decades ago was put to death Wednesday evening in the state's first execution in more than four years. Willie James Pye, 59, received an injection of the sedative pentobarbital and was pronounced dead at 11:03pm at the state prison in Jackson. He was sentenced to die for his conviction in the November 1993 abduction, rape, and shooting death of Alicia Lynn Yarbrough.

  • Pye was asked by the warden whether he wanted to say any final words, and he indicated no, the AP reports. When asked if he wanted a prayer said for him, he indicated that he would. A member of the clergy then said a brief prayer, asking God to help Pye experience some grace and mercy. Pye was mostly still as the drugs began to flow. After several minutes, the warden walked into the death chamber and announced the time of death

  • Pye's lawyers filed late appeals urging the US Supreme Court to step in, but the justices unanimously rejected to stop the execution. The defense team argued the state hadn't met necessary conditions for resuming executions after the COVID-19 pandemic and reiterated arguments that Pye was ineligible for execution because of an intellectual disability. State responses argued the claims had been previously settled by the courts and were without merit.
  • Pye's lawyers had long argued in courts that he should be resentenced because his trial lawyer didn't adequately prepare for the sentencing phase of his trial. His legal team argued that the original trial attorney failed to sufficiently investigate his "life, background, physical and psychiatric health" to present mitigating evidence to the jury during sentencing.
  • Pye had been in an on-and-off romantic relationship with Yarbrough, but at the time she was killed, she was living with another man. Pye, Chester Adams, and a 15-year-old had planned to rob that man, prosecutors said. After finding her alone with her baby, they stole a ring and necklace from her and forced her to go with them, leaving the baby alone. They raped her at a motel before taking her to a dirt road where Pye made her lie face down and shot her three times, according to court filings.
  • The teenager reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and was the main witness at Pye's trial. Adams, now 55, received five consecutive life sentences and is still behind bars.
  • The last execution in Georgia was conducted in January 2020.

(More execution stories.)

