SCOTUS Unanimously Declines to Stop Execution

A Georgia man convicted of the killing of his former girlfriend three decades ago was put to death Wednesday evening in the state's first execution in more than four years. Willie James Pye, 59, received an injection of the sedative pentobarbital and was pronounced dead at 11:03pm at the state prison in Jackson. He was sentenced to die for his conviction in the November 1993 abduction, rape, and shooting death of Alicia Lynn Yarbrough.

Pye was asked by the warden whether he wanted to say any final words, and he indicated no, the AP reports. When asked if he wanted a prayer said for him, he indicated that he would. A member of the clergy then said a brief prayer, asking God to help Pye experience some grace and mercy. Pye was mostly still as the drugs began to flow. After several minutes, the warden walked into the death chamber and announced the time of death