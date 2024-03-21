Railroad on the Moon? It May Be in the Works

Now that scientists have some ideas about how to build roads on the moon, focus is turning to a potential lunar railroad. The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) envisions a future in which a network of rails covers the lunar surface, transporting humans, resources, and supplies from one area to another, contributing to a "space economy." Northrop Grumman could now make that vision come to life. The aerospace and defense technology company was selected in December to study the feasibility of a lunar railroad, including potential costs and risks, Quartz reports. The company made the announcement Tuesday, saying the job would include developing concepts for building and operating the railroad with robotics and delivering prototypes.