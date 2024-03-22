Have about 21 hours to spare on May 4? If you're up for it, there's a Star Wars megamarathon in the works for that day at select theaters, with all nine of the franchise's "Skywalker Saga" films planned for the big screen, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, reports USA Today.

The movies will be shown in chronological order (not the order in which they were released in theaters), starting with 1999's Phantom and followed by Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. Perks: Moviegoers who attend the May 4 event will receive a limited-edition movie poster to "remind you of that time you spent a full calendar day in the theater watching Star Wars installments," notes the Wrap. Fans will also be treated to a sneak peek of The Acolyte, an upcoming Disney+ series that takes place during the High Republic era in the Star Wars universe, per a Lucasfilm release. That show will start streaming on June 4.

C'mon. Really? Tickets: They're on sale as of noon ET on Friday. "We would be honored if you would join us for this rare opportunity to see Star Wars as it was intended: on the big screen!" the Lucasfilm release notes.