May the Force Help You Sit Through 9 Star Wars Films

All 'Skywalker Saga' movies will play back to back in theaters on May 4, starting with 'Phantom Menace'
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 22, 2024 9:22 AM CDT
This file photo shows Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."   (John Wilson/Lucasfilm via AP, File)

Have about 21 hours to spare on May 4? If you're up for it, there's a Star Wars megamarathon in the works for that day at select theaters, with all nine of the franchise's "Skywalker Saga" films planned for the big screen, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, reports USA Today.

  • Viewing: The movies will be shown in chronological order (not the order in which they were released in theaters), starting with 1999's Phantom and followed by Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.
  • Perks: Moviegoers who attend the May 4 event will receive a limited-edition movie poster to "remind you of that time you spent a full calendar day in the theater watching Star Wars installments," notes the Wrap. Fans will also be treated to a sneak peek of The Acolyte, an upcoming Disney+ series that takes place during the High Republic era in the Star Wars universe, per a Lucasfilm release. That show will start streaming on June 4.
  • Keeping it all straight: Trying to remember when you actually saw the movies as they came out? The Wrap also features the films' order of release, as well as the half-dozen or so prominent TV shows that also were spawned from the Star Wars franchise.
  • Why May 4? C'mon. Really?
  • Tickets: They're on sale as of noon ET on Friday. "We would be honored if you would join us for this rare opportunity to see Star Wars as it was intended: on the big screen!" the Lucasfilm release notes.
