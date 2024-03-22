Researchers Pinpoint Why Teenagers Stink

While it doesn't take a team of scientists to determine that teens tend to smell worse than toddlers, researchers say they've pinpointed the cause of what they describe as the "less pleasant body odor of teenagers." In a study published in the journal Communications Chemistry, researchers who compared infants to teenagers say they identified two steroids that cause teens to smell of "sweat, urine, musk, and sandalwood," along with carboxylic acids with odors described as "cheesy" and "goat-like," the Guardian reports. The infants, meanwhile, had high levels of a ketone that smells like soap, flowers, and violets.

The experiment. The researchers looked at 18 children younger than three and 18 post-puberty teens between 14 and 18 years old. After washing with odor-free products, they slept in shirts or body suits with cotton patches sewn into the armpits. The patches were analyzed for chemical compounds.