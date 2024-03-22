Say Hello to NBC News' Latest Political Analyst

If Ronna McDaniel needed a long vacation after stepping down from her seven-year role as the head of the Republican National Committee, she's putting that break off till later. The 51-year-old is starting a new gig as political analyst for both NBC News and MSNBC, with her first appearance set for Sunday on Meet the Press, an NBC rep confirms to Politico. McDaniel's addition to the network's talent roster "adds a reliably conservative voice to NBC's stable of political analysts," notes the New York Times, which first reported on her new job Friday morning.



An NBC welcome: "It couldn't be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna's on the team," Carrie Budoff Brown, who heads the news outlet's political coverage, said in a memo, adding that McDaniel would offer "an insider's perspective on national politics and the future of the Republican Party." A big part of her duties will be providing her takes on the 2024 election, including during coverage on election nights.