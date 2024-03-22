Florida Law Bans Homeless People From Sleeping in Public

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a law banning homeless people from sleeping overnight in public places including parks and sidewalks. HB 1365 says cities and counties can set up government-run camps if shelters are full. DeSantis and other Republicans say the legislation will help provide unsheltered people with "wraparound services" incuding mental health services and addiction treatment, USA Today reports. Critics say it doesn't provide enough funding or long-term solutions—like homes.

DeSantis cites "commitment to law and order." In a statement, DeSantis said the bill "upholds our commitment to law and order while also ensuring homeless individuals have the resources they need to get back on their feet." The governor has said he wants to stop Florida from looking like San Francisco, which he has described as "overwhelmed with tent cities and homeless encampments," per USA Today. "These are difficult issues, but you should not be accosted by a homeless [person] like we see," he said when he signed the bill Wednesday. "You should be able to walk down the street and live your life."