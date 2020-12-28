Gaming Tycoon Is Dead After Poisoning

(Newser) – His video game company made a fortune from the Game of Thrones franchise, and now the Chinese billionaire has been murdered in a Thrones-like plot. The victim is Lin Qi, 39, who died on Christmas Day after being poisoned, reports the Guardian. Lin founded the video games company Yoozoo in 2009, which NPR notes is best known for Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming, a game adapted from the blockbuster TV series. A suspect identified by the surname Su is in custody, and reports in Chinese media say he is a Yoozoo employee who might have been disgruntled after his salary was cut, according to Variety. Lin fell ill about two weeks ago and seemed to be on the mend before the company announced that he died in the hospital on Friday.

It's not clear how the poison was administered, though reports in China say some type of toxin appears to have been slipped in to Lin's tea or perhaps his medication. The company's profile was about to jump in a big way because Lin had again teamed with David Benioff and DB Weiss—the duo behind the TV adaption of Thrones—and was working on a highly anticipated Netflix series called The Three-Body Problem, notes the Hollywood Reporter. It's based on a series of popular sci-fi books in China. "The kind of plot that only tends to appear in film and TV works has happened in real life," observes a Chinese financial outlet, per Variety. (It's not the only high-profile poisoning in the news of late.)

