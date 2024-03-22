Princess Kate Has Cancer, Is Undergoing Chemo

The mystery about Princess Kate's absence from public view is over: The Princess of Wales, 42, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, the BBC reports. Kate revealed the diagnosis in a video statement, though she did not specify what type of cancer she has.

Kate said the cancer was discovered after "major abdominal surgery" in January. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she said. The chemo began in late February, per the Guardian.

She said the diagnosis was a "huge shock" and that the past few months have been "incredibly tough" for her and her family, per the New York Times. However, "I am well and getting stronger every day," she added.