Princess Kate Has Cancer, Is Undergoing Chemo

The mystery about Princess Kate's absence from public view is over: The Princess of Wales, 42, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, the BBC reports. Kate revealed the diagnosis in a video statement, though she did not specify what type of cancer she has.
- Kate said the cancer was discovered after "major abdominal surgery" in January. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she said. The chemo began in late February, per the Guardian.
- She said the diagnosis was a "huge shock" and that the past few months have been "incredibly tough" for her and her family, per the New York Times. However, "I am well and getting stronger every day," she added.
- She and Prince William have three children, and "it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK," she said.
- No date has been set for a return to public duties, and Kate is not expected to make an Easter Sunday appearance with the royal family. In the statement, she asked for "some time, space, and privacy." She and William celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary next month.
(King Charles also has been diagnosed
with an unspecified cancer.)