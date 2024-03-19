Latest Video of Kate Middleton Just Adds More Fuel to the Fire

The latest development in #KateGate involves an actual video of Princess Catherine of Wales, aka Kate Middleton, strolling a farm shop with her husband, Prince William. (An outing that had previously been reported on , but for which video evidence only surfaced later.) But, far from reassuring a concerned public that Middleton is A-OK, it appears to have just further fanned the conspiracy theory flames, with many commenters on social media insisting the video really and truly does not appear to be Kate, Radar Online reports. One high-profile doubter, Andy Cohen, tweeted simply, "That ain't Kate..." Another big name, Piers Morgan, disagrees, insisting it is her.

Stephanie Soteriou, who works for BuzzFeed, tweeted a combination of photos comparing the market outing, Kate as seen in the passenger seat of her mother's car this month, and Kate as seen in the photoshopped picture of her and her kids posted on UK Mother's Day. "I genuinely, hand on heart, do not think these pics look like the same woman & it's making me feel like I'm losing my mind," she wrote. The Sun originally posted the market video, and TMZ (which examined the metadata and says the video was definitely filmed Saturday near Kate and William's Windsor home) says the onlooker who recorded it said Kate looked "happy and relaxed." Meanwhile, lawyers for William's rumored mistress recently told Insider the rumors about her supposed affair with the prince are "completely false." (Click for a #KateGate timeline.)