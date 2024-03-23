Russia Reacts With Grief, Anger

While firefighters continued to pull bodies from the rubble and put out the lingering flames Saturday after a terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City concert hall, people came to the site to leave flowers and teddy bears in honor of the victims. Questions about how such an attack, which killed more than 100 people and injured more than 150, could happen were mixed with expressions of grief and concerns about the future. "We were in such a good mood," said Olya Muravyova, who was in line to buy beer with her husband just before Picnic's concert was to begin Friday night. When they first heard shots, she said, per the New York Times, "I thought maybe the band was making a dramatic entrance." Russian reaction included: