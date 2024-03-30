Podcaster Pulled Off a Remarkable 'Deception'

Andrew Huberman is a Stanford neuroscientist whose "Huberman Lab" is one of the most popular podcasts around. In a profile for New York magazine, Kerry Howley writes that she became a devotee, making sure to get sunshine in the morning and practicing her "physiological sighs" to ease stress (it's explained), just as he suggests. The profile, though, puts some dents in the Huberman armor. For one thing, the Stanford "lab" Huberman speaks of frequently is these days more of a lab in name only, and Howley suggests that the green health powder Huberman hawks (along with Joe Rogan) is a little iffy. But the real focus of the story is how the unmarried Huberman managed to be in relationships with at least five women simultaneously, across the US, while keeping the women in the dark about his nonexclusivity.