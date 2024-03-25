New Jersey Maple Syrup: You Got a Problem With That?

Welcome to New Jersey, known around the world for Tony Soprano, Turnpike tolls, and ... maple syrup? If a university in the state's south has its way, the sticky sweet brown stuff you put on your pancakes might one day come from New Jersey. It's part of an effort to use a species of maple tree common to southern New Jersey that has only half as much sugar as the maples of Vermont, the nation's maple syrup capital. Backed by $1 million in grants from the Department of Agriculture, the AP reports that Stockton University is in its fourth year of producing syrup from 300 acres of maples surrounding it. "You should never tell a New Jerseyan, 'It can't be done,' because we live for the challenge," says Judith Vogel, director of the Stockton Maple Project.