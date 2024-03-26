Issue of Abortion Is Again Before the Supreme Court

Abortion is once again before the Supreme Court, this time in a closely watched case about a commonly used abortion pill, mifepristone. The justices will hear arguments Tuesday morning on whether it should be more difficult for women to get the drug, which was used in two-thirds of US abortions last year, reports the New York Times. The FDA in recent years has made it easier to obtain the drug through options such as telemedicine, and Tuesday's case could roll back those policy changes, per CBS News.