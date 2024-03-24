Supreme Court Takes Up Abortion Pill Case This Week

The US Supreme Court will take up a case Tuesday that could impact how women get access to mifepristone, one of the two pills used in the most common type of abortion in the nation. The central dispute in the case is whether the FDA overlooked serious safety problems when it made mifepristone easier to obtain, including through mail-order pharmacies, per the AP. Legal briefs filed with the court describe the pill's safety in vastly different terms: Medical professionals call it "among the safest medications" ever approved by the FDA, while the Christian conservative group suing the agency attributes "tens of thousands" of "emergency complications" to the drug.