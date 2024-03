The first US journalist to be held by Russia on allegations of spying since 1986 saw his pretrial detention extended for a fifth time on Tuesday. Evan Gershkovich was ordered to remain in Moscow's Lefortovo Prison until June 30; the Wall Street Journal reporter has been there since March 29, 2023. The latest:

Legal context: The Journal notes that under Russian law, investigators may have "up to a year in criminal cases deemed particularly complex to prepare for a trial," but they can obtain extensions beyond that "in exceptional circumstances." The extension request was made by investigators from the Federal Security Service, or FSB.