Coast Guard Ends Search for Bridge Collapse Survivors

This story has been updated with new details. Six people believed to have fallen in the water in the Baltimore bridge collapse early Tuesday are presumed dead, officials say. The Coast Guard said Tuesday evening that search and rescue efforts have been suspended and the effort will become a recovery operation, ABC News reports. "Based on the length of time that we've gone in the search, the extensive search efforts that we put into it, the water temperature—at this point, we do not believe that we're going to find any of these individuals still alive," said Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath. Authorities say recovery efforts will begin early Wednesday. More:

The missing workers. The missing people are workers from Brawner Builders, who were repairing potholes on the Francis Scott Key bridge when it was hit by the Dali cargo ship. "It's a terrible, terrible, unforeseen tragedy," Jeffrey Pritzker, executive vice president of Brawner Builders, tells the Baltimore Sun. "We are all kind of shocked and distressed." Two survivors were pulled from the water after the collapse.