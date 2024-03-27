Sean Combs' Lawyer Slams 'Unprecedented Ambush'

Says rapper is innocent, didn't deserve use of 'military-level force'
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 27, 2024 12:30 AM CDT
Sean Combs' Lawyer Slams 'Unprecedented Ambush'
A law enforcement agent stands watch at the edge of a property belonging to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs as it is searched by federal agents, Monday, March 25, 2024, on Star Island in Miami Beach, Fla. Two properties belonging to Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were searched Monday by federal Homeland Security...   (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A lawyer for Sean Combs had harsh words following the federal raid on the rapper's properties Monday. Calling it "a gross overuse of military-level force," the attorney slammed the "unprecedented ambush" that he said was "paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence." The combination, he said, led to an unfair "witch hunt" against Combs, who has not been arrested and insists he has done nothing wrong, Deadline reports. The rapper, who has also been known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and just Diddy, is facing a number of civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking; five people have accused him, People reports.

  • What is this all about? Details are scant so far, but a US official tells Fox News the raids on the Los Angeles and Miami properties had to do with a federal investigation into human trafficking. Sources tell NBC News the probe has to do with "allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms," and that firearms were found during the raid.

  • Is Combs the target of the probe? While that's not yet been officially made clear, the rapper's associate Brendan Paul—who is named in one of the lawsuits against him—was arrested in Florida Monday, which Deadline says "isn't a good sign" for the rapper. Paul, 25, was arrested at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on drug charges. Per Page Six, he's been accused of being a "drug mule" for Combs and was allegedly about to board a private jet with the rapper.
  • Combs' whereabouts: There was speculation he might have left the US, as his private jet was tracked flying from California to the Caribbean island of Antigua Monday, but he was not on the jet; he was seen later Monday at the same airport where Paul was arrested. (Combs had been scheduled to fly to the Bahamas for his daughters' spring break, Page Six reports.) Combs' lawyer says in his statement that no travel restrictions have been placed on Combs or his family, nor have any of them been arrested (his sons Justin, 30, and King, 25, were present amid the raid on a Beverly Hills property, TMZ reports).
  • Cassie weighs in: A lawyer for the 37-year-old singer, who was the first to go public with accusations against Combs in a lawsuit that was quickly settled, says, "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."
(More Sean Combs stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X