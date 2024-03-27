Sean Combs' Lawyer Slams 'Unprecedented Ambush'

A lawyer for Sean Combs had harsh words following the federal raid on the rapper's properties Monday. Calling it "a gross overuse of military-level force," the attorney slammed the "unprecedented ambush" that he said was "paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence." The combination, he said, led to an unfair "witch hunt" against Combs, who has not been arrested and insists he has done nothing wrong, Deadline reports. The rapper, who has also been known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and just Diddy, is facing a number of civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking; five people have accused him, People reports.

What is this all about? Details are scant so far, but a US official tells Fox News the raids on the Los Angeles and Miami properties had to do with a federal investigation into human trafficking. Sources tell NBC News the probe has to do with "allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms," and that firearms were found during the raid.