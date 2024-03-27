The world wasted an estimated 19% of the food produced globally in 2022, or about 1.05 billion metric tons, per a new United Nations report. The UN Environment Programme's Food Waste Index Report published Wednesday, co-authored by UNEP and the international charity Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), tracks the progress of countries to halve food waste by 2030, per the AP. Researchers analyzed country data on households, food service, and retailers.

Stats: The UN said the number of countries reporting for the index nearly doubled from the first report in 2021. About 60% of the waste cited in the latest report came from households, 28% from food service or restaurants, and 12% from retailers.